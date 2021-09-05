All Grown Up! See Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s Talented Daughter Emme

She’s all grown up and making a name for herself! Jennifer Lopez brought her and Marc Anthony‘s daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, on stage during her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and the talented teen immediately became a star.

“I’m so proud of her to author her first book at 12 years old,” J. Lo told Good Morning America in September 2020, amid the release of Emme’s debut book, Lord Help Me. “She’s way, way ahead of me.”

Emme’s picture book, which contains everyday prayers, was inspired her favorite animals, sloths, and a conversation with her nanny.

“She’s obsessed with sloths and has been since she was a little girl — since we went on our first tour when she was 4 years old. We went to go see a sloth farm, a sanctuary, I think. She fell in love with them then,” the “Jenny From the Block” songstress also told GMA. “They just kind of had this conversation, and she was like, ‘Maybe we can write a book where we can save the sloths, and we can use the money to save the sloths.'”

While J. Lo can’t help but gush over her daughter, Emme feels the same way about her parents.

“My mom is just amazing,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September 2020. “She’s such a powerful human being. It’s insane. I don’t even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways.”

As for her dad, Emme said he called him a “loving father” who is “very funny.”

“He cares about all of us a lot, and he’s just a good person,” the young author told ET.

As a product of two musically talented parents, Emme also may have a major singing career in her future. J. Lo fans were blown away when she took the Super Bowl LIV stage for a rendition of her mom’s song “Let’s Get Loud.”

“When I was walking to, like, under the stage where I had to be, it was scary, but when I got up there, everything was fine,” Emme recalled during an interview with TODAY in September 2020.

It’s moments like Emme’s Super Bowl performance and the release of her very own picture book that make J. Lo realize she has a pretty special daughter.

“It’s funny, I always say that when I looked at Emme, and I’m sure every mom thinks this, I was like, ‘I have an angel in my hand,'” she told TODAY.

Scroll through the gallery for photos of Emme Maribel Muñiz through the years.