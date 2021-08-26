Nobody does sexy street style better than Jennifer Lopez! Whether she’s grabbing lunch with her twins, Max and Emme, or hitting the town with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, the longtime entertainer is always dressed to impress.

What makes J. Lo’s fashion choices so exciting is that she never puts herself in a box. Sometimes, the “Let’s Get Loud” artist will step out in a flowing dress and heels, and other times, she’ll rock a crop top and form-fitting pants. “I grew up in the Bronx. I had this very urban kind of upbringing with break dancing in the ’80s, Adidas and hoops. That street Bronx style is still very much part of my style,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in a 2019 interview.

“I also grew up on musicals and looking at all these glamorous movie stars. That was also very much part of what I aspired to be style-wise, like those beautiful women like Ava Gardner, Marilyn Monroe or even Jackie O from that time. Just that type of ’50s, ’60s glamour,” Jennifer added. “As I started developing, I realized that those were the things that I liked. It was either very street or very glamorous. Glamorous and kind of sensual. That became who I was.”

Just as her song “Jenny from the Block” suggests, J. Lo will never from where she came. “In New York, in the Bronx, it was very, ‘We dress like a boy with Doc Martens and man pants and a wife beater’. It was very Latin, big hoops and eyeliner, and that stayed with me,” the Hustlers actress recalled. “That mix of toughness and sexiness.”

Ultimately, Jennifer can’t be stifled — in fashion or in life! “I don’t ever want to be told I can’t do anything that I want to do,” she declared. “I’m gonna do it.”

Since rekindling her romance with Ben, whom she originally dated from 2002 to 2004, Jennifer is out and about more than ever. Let the J. Lo style watch continue!

