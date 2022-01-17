Fashionistas! Jennifer Lopez and her daughter, Emme, were spotted looking stylish while grabbing ice cream in Venice, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, January 16.

The “Get Right” artist, 52, rocked a flowy black romper and a patterned cardigan paired with an Hermes belt, while the celebrity teenager, 13, wore overalls and an argyle sweater.

It’s clear J. Lo and Emme have a tight bond. However, Emme has an “edgier” look than her “glam” mom, a source previously explained to Life & Style.

“[Emme] is into experimenting with different hair colors and quirky makeup techniques,” the insider added. “They enjoy nights in practicing makeup techniques together.”

When Jennifer, who also shares son Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Emme aren’t traveling overseas, the mother-daughter duo loves going shopping in California.

“They visit vintage stores on Melrose and in Santa Monica,” the source said, noting Emme has even “picked out some cool clothes” for the Hustlers actress.

In addition to Emme’s solid sense of style, she’s an all-around artistic person. “Emme has inherited her mom’s creative flair,” assured the insider. “She loves writing music, singing and dancing. On the weekends, the two of them can often be found at the kitchen table penning lyrics together and recording their dance moves in the yard.”

More recently, Emme has also been spending plenty of time with Ben Affleck‘s three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. J. Lo and the Good Will Hunting actor, 49, confirmed their relationship in July 2021 after previously dating from 2002 to 2004.

“Ben’s kids, especially Seraphina and Samuel, get on with J. Lo’s twins, Emme and Max. They’re all super close,” a second source revealed to Life & Style, adding that they’re “thriving” as a blended family.

“One of their favorite things to do is have a night in watching movies on a huge screen and eating popcorn,” the insider noted. “They [also] enjoy going to theme parks, museums, bowling, burger joints, escape rooms and even simple things.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Jennifer Lopez and her daughter, Emme, grabbing ice cream in Venice.