Super sweet! Jennifer Lopez and her daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, were spotted enjoying some lollipops after a lunch at the San Vicente Bungalows.

The Marry Me actress, 52, sported a white long-sleeved shirt with sunglasses and wore her hair up in a bun as the two walked out of the West Hollywood location. She carried a pink lollipop in her right hand while wearing a multi-colored mask. Emme, 13, donned a pair of jeans with a stylish black belt, a green shirt and a green flannel button-down.

J. Lo has been out and about with her daughter on a slew of holiday shopping trips, one of them being with her boyfriend and fellow actor, Ben Affleck. The three were seen looking for new glasses in Los Angeles on December 11, while J. Lo and Emme visited a few boutiques the following week in Beverly Hills on December 17.

Emme is blossoming into quite the young adult as she continues to show off her casual yet edgy style. The teen has been seen rocking blue hair this year, but she has recently switched back to brunette. It seems her mom doesn’t hesitate to let her embrace her own sense of fashion.

One year prior, the teen talked about her and her famous mother’s differentiating styles to Access. When asked whether she would “raid” her mama’s closet, Emme denied doing so and explained why.

“The reason for that is because we have very different styles,” the then 12-year-old said in 2020. “I have many different aesthetics that I try to go for. One of them is, like, super pink, like skirts and maybe dresses. I don’t love wearing dresses a lot, but the other is, like, jeans and baggy shirts and stuff.”

Emme also touched on her stunning performance at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show next to J. Lo. However, the teen doesn’t prefer a career in music for the future.

“It’s not something that I’d like to do as a profession, but maybe one of my hobbies could be singing,” Emme said at the time.

While singing might not be a life goal, Emme is a young author and published her own book: Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day. In the interview, she spoke about how she came up with the idea behind her work.

“So, when I was 7 years old, me and my nanny, Jess, went to a bookstore and got a book kit to make a book,” she recalled, then held up her small designs from the small creation.

The young star also mentioned how “proud” both her mom and dad — J. Lo’s ex-husband Marc Anthony — were of her for writing her own book. The former couple share Emme in addition to her twin brother, Maximilian “Max” David Muñiz.

