Jennifer Lopez and Her Daughter Emme Are Twins! See Their Cutest Photos Together Over the Years

Proud mama! Jennifer Lopez and her teenage daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, are twins, and their cutest moments through the years prove how close they are.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer welcomed Emme and her twin brother, Maximilian “Max” David Muñiz, in February 2008 with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Although Jen and the “Vivir Mi Vida” artist divorced in 2014, they remain very close friends and have even collaborated on music together since their split. The A-list singers credit their kids for their lifelong bond, which encourages them to stay amicable.

“At first I was like, ‘We’re good with the kids and everything, but if we start working together, are we gonna start going at each other again?'” the Monster in Law actress explained about joining forces with Marc musically after their uncoupling. “We’re just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together.”

Emme has a special relationship with both of her parents. She gushed over her “loving father” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “He’s very funny,” the teen said. “He cares about all of us a lot, and he’s just a good person.”

As for her mom, the Lord Help Me author acknowledged Jen is just as “amazing” in her personal life as she is in her career. “She’s such a powerful human being. It’s insane,” Emme divulged. “I don’t even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways.”

Emme solidified how similar she is to the “On the Floor” songstress when they performed together during the halftime show for the 2020 Super Bowl. The “Jenny From the Block” artist said she will support her daughter no matter what career path she chooses.

“Listen, if she was going to do it, there’s nothing I could do to stop her,” Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight about her daughter in 2020. “I know that from being an artist myself. Nobody can stop me from doing what I love to do. She’s going to do it. But I would never push her in any direction. I’d always help her as much as I can and give her as much counsel and advice as I can and mentor in the best ways I know how to navigate.”

Keep scrolling to see Jen and Emme’s sweetest twinning moments!