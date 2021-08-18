Jennifer Lopez Steps Out to Dinner in West Hollywood in a Sheer Top, Trendy Slacks and Pumps

Another day, another enviable outfit from Jennifer Lopez! This time, the longtime actress was spotted wearing a see-through top, trendy slacks and strappy black pumps while dining in West Hollywood on Tuesday, August 17.

J. Lo, 52, accessorized with a pair of gold hoops and appeared to be carrying a black crocodile Birkin bag with gold hardware to match. Although the “Let’s Get Loud” artist was photographed flying solo outside of Olivetta restaurant, Jennifer has been spending plenty of time with boyfriend Ben Affleck.

In fact, J. Lo and the Good Will Hunting writer, 49, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, “are looking to buy a mega-million-dollar mansion to call their own,” a source previously revealed to In Touch. “They just checked out a stunning $85 million property in Beverly Hills with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a sports complex, huge pool and a guest penthouse.”

According to the insider, Jennifer is “pushing the real estate search.” However, finding a home together is at the “top of their to-do list.”

Thankfully, their respective children — J. Lo shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Ben shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — “are super excited about their future home,” the source assured.

Ultimately, Ben and Jennifer “want privacy, and they want to live the good life,” the insider added. “Whichever place they choose, it’ll be the perfect home to blend their family.”

As for going the distance, a Bennifer 2.0 engagement is “around the corner,” a separate source told In Touch. “It’s no secret” J. Lo wants to be married and for Ben, he “still feels that Jennifer was the one that got away.”

The A-list lovebirds met on the set of Gigli in 2002 and got engaged later that year. Come 2004, they called it quits. Ben and Jen first sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this year after she and former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez ended their engagement in April.

