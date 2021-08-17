Get it, mama! Jennifer Lopez loves flaunting her toned abs, and photos of her fit figure are absolutely drool-worthy.

The “On the Floor” singer turned 50 in 2019 and hasn’t slowed down at all. “We’re conditioned to think, as women, that it would be over by now,” the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer told ES magazine. “And the truth is, it’s not like that at all. I find myself growing and getting better every year, and that’s exciting.”

Of course, J. Lo is extremely dedicated to her fitness regime and healthy diet. She taps A-list trainers, like Tracy Anderson in California or New York City’s David Kirsch, and makes sure to prioritize the gym multiple days per week.

“I don’t like doing it later. It’s harder to get there when I have my day going already,” she said about getting her workout in. “I am 100 percent convinced … that working out is part of what makes me so happy!”

As far as what the “Jenny From the Block” singer eats, she’s spent decades perfecting her habits.

“Throughout the years, I’ve learned the importance of maintaining a healthier diet,” the Bronx native said, noting she avoids caffeine and rarely drinks alcohol. “I still eat some of the foods I love, but in moderation. I don’t deprive myself.”

Luckily, Jen’s diet isn’t complicated. The Hustlers actress said she starts her day with a shake that’s chock-full of Greek yogurt, berries and protein powder. For lunch, the “Papi” artist sticks to a high-protein, low-carb meal such as fish with a veggie-filled salad or a lean protein with quinoa followed by a similar dinner.

“I always carry fruit and veggies with me to give me something to snack on,” added the mom of two.

No matter what age, Jennifer will never stop being her best self. “Everybody thought I was crazy when I wanted to go out and let everybody know that I was 50,” the “Dance Again” singer said in a travel vlog via YouTube during her “It’s My Party” tour in 2019.

“For me, it was important. It was important as a woman to do that; to let people know that you don’t get to write women off at a certain point in their life. You don’t get to write people off,” she continued. “I didn’t realize that in just being myself and being unafraid to say that to the world: ‘I’m a woman, I’m 50 years old, and I’m here and I’m not going anywhere,’ was going to mean so much to so many people.”

