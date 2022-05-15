Their own vibes! Jennifer Lopez and her daughter, Emme Muñiz, showed off their opposite styles while shopping in West Hollywood on Saturday, May 14.

Jennifer, 52, wore her signature golden brown locks in a bun as she opted for a flowy white dress paired with tan wedges. Topping off the outfit with a Christian Dior bag, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer nailed the Spring chic look. Accompanied by her teenage daughter, Emme, she rocked a baseball-style Pierce the Veil band tee and finished the edgy look with jeans and black converse.

Emme, 14, and her twin brother, Max — both of whom J. Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — have been in the spotlight since their birth in 2008 thanks to their very famous parents. Over the years, Emme has taken the reigns of her personal style. While she obviously shares her parent’s musical talents — aka performing alongside her mom at the 2020 Super Bowl — she’s made a name for herself when it comes to her fashion sense.

While she shares her mother’s creative flair, “[Emme] is into experimenting with different hair colors and quirky makeup techniques,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in December 2021. “They enjoy nights in practicing makeup techniques together.”

Despite having differing styles, the insider also added that the mother-daughter duo often “visit vintage stores on Melrose and Santa Monica,” with Emme even picking out “cool” clothes for the Wedding Planner star.

While Jennifer and Emme clearly share a love of shopping, the “Jenny From the Block” singer still makes sure to spend quality time with both of her twins. In October 2021, the Monster in Law actress shared a video of her cooking Halloween treats with her kids — which she affectionately calls her “coconuts”— and revealed her daughter’s dyed eclectic blue curls.

More recently, the mother of two shared a throwback in honor of her “coconuts’” birthday in February 2022. “So this is 1️⃣4️⃣!!!! My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu. 🥥🥥 You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way,” the songstress wrote via Instagram alongside a compilation of adorable family video clips.

The “Get Right” artist added, “Today marks a very special day…it’s 2/22/22…they say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity…today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future…a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth.” Fans will also remember that Jennifer’s fourth studio album also donned the name, Rebirth.

Keep scrolling for photos of Jennifer and her mini-me, Emme, showing off their unique styles while shopping in West Hollywood.