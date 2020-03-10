No. 1 fan! Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme, got to meet and hug her idol Billie Eilish following one of her concerts on March 9. The 11-year-old was sweetly squished between her mom and the “Bad Guy” artist for the adorable moment.

“When Emme met Billie,” the 50-year-old captioned a series of Instagram photos. The Grammy winner, 18, was rocking her signature green and black hair along with a coordinating neon outfit. Jennifer kept it casual in a camo jacket and hoop earrings with her hair pulled up into a bun. The Hustlers star also captured a few videos of her and Emme singing along to “Everything I Wanted” during the packed show.

From their love of music to their gorgeous looks, Emme is J.Lo’s mini-me. The singer also shares Emme’s twin brother, Max, with ex Marc Anthony.



Jennifer is currently living her best life as a mom and fiancée to Alex Rodriguez. The former athlete got down on one knee in March 2019 and gushed over the songstress for their one-year engagement anniversary on March 9.

“One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas, I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question … You said yes,” the 44-year-old captioned an adorable video featuring the A-listers cutest moments over the past 365 days. “Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother and a role model to all. Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. I love you. #HappyAnniversary.”

Although they’re not in a rush to walk down the aisle, the pair is reportedly planning to spend an estimated “$3 million” on their nuptials, an insider exclusively told Life & Style magazine.



The last year as an engaged couple has been fab, but “2020 is going to be their year,” hypothesized the source. “Jennifer was on such a high after the Super Bowl that she and Alex decided they should keep it going. They’ll be ‘just married’ [in no time,]” the source revealed.

How does the most glam couple in Hollywood celebrate such a big milestone? In style, of course! “Everyone’s buzzing that they’ve already rented a luxe mega-yacht to hold the wedding on, off the coast of Miami — just like with her afterparty. No expense is being spared,” teased the source.



We can’t wait!