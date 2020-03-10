No. 1 fan! Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme, got to meet and hug her idol Billie Eilish following one of her concerts on March 9. The 11-year-old was sweetly squished between her mom and the “Bad Guy” artist for the adorable moment. 

All the Times Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Slayed in the Fashion Department
 All the Times Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Killed It In Fashion

“When Emme met Billie,” the 50-year-old captioned a series of Instagram photos. The Grammy winner, 18, was rocking her signature green and black hair along with a coordinating neon outfit. Jennifer kept it casual in a camo jacket and hoop earrings with her hair pulled up into a bun. The Hustlers star also captured a few videos of her and Emme singing along to “Everything I Wanted” during the packed show. 

Billie Eilish Wears Green Outfit With Green and Black Hair While Hugging Jennifer Lopez and Daughter Emme
Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez Instagram

From their love of music to their gorgeous looks, Emme is J.Lo’s mini-me. The singer also shares Emme’s twin brother, Max, with ex Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez and Daughter Emme Meet Billie Eilish After Concert
Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez Instagram

Jennifer is currently living her best life as a mom and fiancée to Alex Rodriguez. The former athlete got down on one knee in March 2019 and gushed over the songstress for their one-year engagement anniversary on March 9.

“One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas, I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question … You said yes,” the 44-year-old captioned an adorable video featuring the A-listers cutest moments over the past 365 days. “Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother and a role model to all. Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. I love you. #HappyAnniversary.” 

Jennifer Lopez wears Black Off the Shoulder Gown With Alex Rodriguez in Black Tux
DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Although they’re not in a rush to walk down the aisle, the pair is reportedly planning to spend an estimated “$3 million” on their nuptials, an insider exclusively told Life & Style magazine.

The last year as an engaged couple has been fab, but “2020 is going to be their year,” hypothesized the source. “Jennifer was on such a high after the Super Bowl that she and Alex decided they should keep it going. They’ll be ‘just married’ [in no time,]” the source revealed. 

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez
 J. Lo and A-Rod Forever! The Sweetest Things Alex Rodriguez Has Said About His Wifey-To-Be

How does the most glam couple in Hollywood celebrate such a big milestone? In style, of course! “Everyone’s buzzing that they’ve already rented a luxe mega-yacht to hold the wedding on, off the coast of Miami — just like with her afterparty. No expense is being spared,” teased the source.

We can’t wait!