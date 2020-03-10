How romantic! Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to share some kind words about his fiancée Jennifer Lopez on their one year engagement anniversary on Monday, March 9.

“One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas, I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question … You said yes,” the 44-year-old captioned a montage video of the two. “Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all. Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. I love you. #HappyAnniversary.” BRB, crying! A few hours later, the 50-year-old pop star reposted the clip and added, “Te amo, amor,” which in Spanish means, “I love you, love.”

Courtesy of Alex Rodriguez/ Instagram

The power couple began dating in 2017, however, they had known each other for years. At the time they met in 2005, Jen was with then-husband Marc Anthony. Despite the fact that she was taken, she felt an instant connection to the former MLB star when meeting him.

“We shook hands, and it was this weird electricity for, like, three seconds,” Jennifer told Sports Illustrated in June 2019. “Three to five seconds of looking at somebody right in their eyes, and getting stuck.” Clearly, timing is crucial.

Fast forward to 2017, the two were both single and hit it off. “It’s very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him,” the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “He passed by. Afterward, I went outside, but for some reason, I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hi.'”

Then, Jen and Alex went on a date. “He [later] texted me, ‘Let’s go out to dinner,’ and I said, ‘OK,’” Jennifer added. “We had a nice dinner.” By the looks of it, it was always meant to be.