Southern California’s hottest realtors of Selling the O.C. are back for season 3 and the cast is ready to battle out their ongoing feuds. While Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland’s brewing in-office romance reaches a new height, it seemingly plummets … quickly. Meanwhile, fans are wondering if a physical altercation will break out after Austin Victoria and Sean Palmieri go head-to-head in an explosive fight.

Who Is the Cast of ‘Selling the OC’ Season 3?

The entire cast is returning as Netflix filmed seasons 2 and 3 consecutively in early 2023. Real estate agents Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt and Polly Brindle will divulge in the O Group drama alongside Alex, Tyler, Austin and Sean. Of course, twins Brett and Jason Oppenheim will ​attempt to get a hold of their employees and their less-than-professional behavior.

As if four Alex’s in the office wasn’t enough, Alexandra “Ali” Harper joined the team during season 2. Ali will get more screen time for her second season; however, it won’t be for the right reasons.

What Happens in the ‘Selling the OC’ Season 3 Trailer?

Netflix dropped the official first look on April 4, 2024, and it was wild. That said, viewers already saw the juiciest parts of the trailer during the end of season 2.

The trailer kicked off with actual work drama as newcomer Ali isn’t getting the hang of things over at the O Group. During a scene, Polly and Gio share their concerns about her talent, or lack thereof, to Jason.

“She has not developed the experience that she should have at this stage of the game,” the agency’s head honcho told the pair.

As for Alex and Tyler, well, it seems like they are better off as “just friends.” Season 2 ended with Tyler ghosting Alex, leaving her confused heading into season 3. He was also going through a divorce from ex-wife Brittany Snow at the time. During a one-on-one conversation, Tyler seemingly hyped their romance up before dropping a bomb.

“…But when we’re trying to force it neither of us are on the same page. I don’t wanna run this thing into the ground,” he said.

The two may have actually kissed and made up as Tyler was later seen grabbing Alex’s face before kissing her at a black tie event.

Sean and Austin will also get face to face, but their reason is purely confrontational. The costars’ feud was built up throughout the trailer and it kicked off when Tyler accused Sean of never making a sale.

“He has never sold anything since being licensed,” Tyler said after Gio shared that Sean’s “business is suffering.”

Polly went on to call Sean a “snake” as rumors swirl about something Sean said about Austin, which gets back to him. Austin confronted Sean but he didn’t back down on his claims.

“I am sleeping like a baby because I have the truth,” Sean later says during an outdoor dinner scene.

When Does ‘Selling the OC’ Season 3 Premiere?

Netflix subscribers will be able to stream Selling the O.C. season 3 on Friday, May 3.