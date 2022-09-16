A split they saw coming? Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow announced their breakup after nearly three years of marriage in September 2022, but it apparently “wasn’t a complete surprise” to those close to the couple.

“It was known that they had issues prior — to the extent, no one knows,” a source told Us Weekly after the breakup announcement went public. The insider noted that Tyler’s fellow Selling the OC stars knew of their tumultuous relationship but were kept “pretty in the dark about their personal life.”

The source added, “They were aware of there being issues, it’s just that there’s more to the story than they know.”

Why Did Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow Split?

The couple has stayed tight-lipped about the reasons behind their breakup. However, they announced the split in a joint statement shared on both of their Instagram accounts.

“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” Brittany’s post read, alongside a black and white photo of the former flames. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

How Long Were Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow Together?

Tyler and Brittany first started dating in 2018 after he slid into her DMs on Instagram.

“I sent a direct message with the most embarrassing pickup line. A dad joke,” the real estate agent told The Knot in March 2020, noting that the John Tucker Must Die star “was my unattainable crush forever.”

In February 2019, they announced their engagement. Just over a year later, they said their “I dos” at Cielo Farms in Malibu in March 2020.

“I got to look at Tyler, take his hands, and I’ve never felt more safe,” Brittany told The Knot of the ceremony. “I wasn’t nervous at all. It was all about us talking to each other and telling each other our hearts. It was perfect.”

What Went Wrong Between Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow?

While the two haven’t shared the details of their split, fans have speculated that issues between them arose following the Selling the OC drama regarding Tyler and his costar Kayla Cardona. During the Netflix reality series’ first season, it was revealed that Kayla had attempted to kiss Tyler during a druken night out. However, he didn’t reciprocate. Despite the awkwardness between them, the coworkers sat down on camera and cleared the air.

“Obviously, it was just a wild night and nothing happened, but it was enough that it made me feel uncomfortable and it wasn’t the first time. I think we’ve all gone out and had that kind of experience,” the former surfer said, in part. “So, moving forward I need to make sure that there are boundaries in our relationship — both personally and professionally.”