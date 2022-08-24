The Stars of ‘Selling the OC’ Know How to Rock a Bikini: See Their Best Swimsuit Photos

This is how it’s done in Orange County. Netflix and The Oppenheim Group have branched out and premiered the Selling Sunset spinoff, Selling the OC. While it takes place down the California coastline from the original, the agents are just as stunning as their Los Angeles counterparts and work within walking distance from the shore in Newport Beach, so they’re always rocking swimsuits and bikinis.

“I’m taking a moment to enjoy the calm before the storm before [Selling The OC] airs to the globe next week,” real estate agent Polly Brindle shared via Instagram days ahead of the series premiere. “I’m so excited for this wild adventure I have ended up on and I’m still pinching myself that it’s actually happening. I can’t wait to hear what you all think!”

There’s no shortage of drama in Orange County as the ladies work hard and relax even harder and are seen rocking bikinis throughout the show’s official trailer.

“Play with f–king fire, you’re gonna get burned,” Alex Hall exclaimed as she stormed off in a turquoise crocheted bikini before shaking her booty on the beach. “I’m f–king done,” she added.

“A new office means new agents,” the brunette beauty told viewers during the premiere episode. “It may seem like paradise, and for the most part it is, but it takes a lot of work to make this look easy.”

Alex’s costar Tyler Stanaland, who’s married to Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow, opened up to Today about the stars’ “different storylines” ahead of the premiere.

“I think you’re seeing bits and pieces of those storylines and hopefully we get more time to tell those stories as they grow,” he told the outlet. “Because I think we all are maturing as people and as professionals.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited to watch a season,” broker Jason Oppenheim told Today in a separate interview. “I hope that people watch it for what it is and don’t make comparisons to other shows, including Selling Sunset. These people are their own agents. They have their own lives and they’re doing their own thing. I think it should be judged on its own merits. I think it’ll do quite well.”

Polly, Alex and Tyler will be joined by costars Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Sean Palmieri and “top dog” Gio Helou, plus two other Alexandras. Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose are bringing the drama and their bikini bodies to the beaches of Orange County.

Keep scrolling to see the Oppenheim Group agents’ stunning bikini and swimsuit photos.