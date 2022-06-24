Always bringing the heat! The stars of Netflix’s Selling Sunset love to stay glamorous, even in their swimsuits.

“I recognize that everyone definitely upped the hair, upped the glam, upped the outfits,” cast member Christine Quinn told Us in September 2021. “The girls were like, ‘This show is about real estate.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re stupid, this show ain’t about real estate. Come on. Step it up.’”

Since the show’s premiere in March 2019, the Los Angeles realtors have undergone a noticeable style transformation. Davina Potratz shared that before the first season of the reality show played out, she was under the impression that its focus would be solely on selling houses, saying in an August 2020 interview with People that “when I saw season 1 and how much it showcased … the L.A. lifestyle and the ladies … I really appreciated that it was really about much more than just real estate.”

The Hamburg, Germany, native went on to reflect on her style during season 1 of the show, explaining that, “I didn’t have time to even go shopping or worry about my hairstyle or anything like that. So, I just, you know, tried to look nice, but I wasn’t over the top with it.”

As the initial seasons of the show progressed, the pressure to look good on camera mounted for the reality stars. While some of the Oppenheim Group ladies have been candid about how they achieve their glitzy appearances, others like Heather Rae Young have been more private about their looks. Christine, however, is a big proponent of being up front about her cosmetic procedures.

“I tell people all the time: I got my boobs done, I get my lips done, tons of Botox, tons of makeup,” Christine told Vogue in September 2020. “How I look on [Selling Sunset] is not how I look when I wake up in the morning.”

She continued, “When it comes to the show, I don’t do my own hair. I do my own makeup because I love doing it. The full start to finish, including wardrobe, is around two and a half to three hours. My glam isn’t cheap either — $1,000 a day, if I go all out. It’s expensive to look this cheap.”

Scroll through to see the Selling Sunset cast wearing their sexiest bikinis.