Netflix’s hit Selling Sunset mixes luxury real estate and major drama. Oppenheim Group agent and occasional villain, Christine Quinn, has called out the series for its “fake storylines,” but is Selling Sunset scripted? Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the show’s seemingly producer-created plotlines.

Fans will remember back in season 2 when the storyline revolved around Mary Fitzgerald’s looming wedding to her then-boyfriend, Romain Bonnet. After her wedding venue fell through five weeks before her planned nuptials, Mary considered canceling the function altogether.

“I’m torn between pushing it back and being like, ‘Why are we doing this?’,” Mary told the other agents in the office in 2019. “Romain and I are fighting all the time. I would rather … not do it.” However, it would come out that the couple had already secretly wed in a civil union in March 2018 before the pair started filming the series.

When season 3 dropped, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to say that while she looks “at L.A. real estate a lot,” she had “never seen any of these people” and neither had her real estate agents.

In a since-deleted tweet, Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim clapped back.

“Chrisy, thanks for watching our show!” he wrote in August 2020. “Regarding your agent’s knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don’t know him either, although that doesn’t mean he isn’t successful and didn’t just sell you a stunning home in Weho (seriously, I love your new house).”

He would also later defend the show against claims the storylines were produced. “There’s nothing that’s scripted, we’re never told to say anything,” the real estate broker revealed in an interview with Metro.co.uk in November 2021. “At most, I would say that in some situations, if some things need to be addressed or we’re meeting a client or something, we’ll be asked to wait to make sure if we get everything on camera, but that’s certainly not scripted.”

Jason was caught with a major blunder in season 5 after he was captured by fans making an evidently fake phone call with his camera app. “Calling” his client with an offer from Chelsea Lazkani’s buyer, the scene cemented her spot as the newest agent in the office.

One of the major plotlines of the latest season was Emma Hernan’s accusation of Christine bribing a client $5,000 to not work with her.

“What do people think about the Christine bribing clients storyline of #SellingSunset?” one fan asked on Twitter following the season’s release on April 22. “I think it’s producer created, to progress the storyline, I don’t think Christine is dumb enough to do that in real life.”

Christine simply replied, “Produced.”

However, Emma has since refuted the How to Be a Boss Bitch author’s claim and disclosed she has proof that it indeed happened.

“It’s 100 percent facts, just like the engagement was 100 percent false,” the Boston native explained in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, April 22. “Everything has been confirmed. I mean, Jason and Mary wouldn’t have taken it so serious if it wasn’t confirmed.”

Keep scrolling to see all the instances the Selling Sunset cast was called out for scripted moments.