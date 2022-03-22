There’s a new real estate agent in town and she’s ready to sell some houses! Chelsea Lazkani is joining Selling Sunset for the show’s fifth season — which premieres on Friday, April 22.

“The secret is OUT!” the Oppenheim Group employee shared via Instagram on March 22, after her casting was revealed. “I’m beyond thrilled to announce that I have joined the cast of @netflix Selling Sunset! So grateful for everyone involved, the list is long and you know who you are. The laughs, the lux, the drama, it’s all there in season 5 and I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

Keep reading for everything to know about Chelsea.

She’s British

Per an Instagram Stories post pinned to her profile, Chelsea grew up in “Northwest London” but has since moved to Los Angeles.

She’s an Accomplished Career Woman

With degrees from both the University of Birmingham and the University of Dundee in Scotland, Chelsea is a total success story! Before taking her real estate talents to the Oppenheim Group, the Netflix star worked for another California-based agency, Rodeo Realty. Once she decided it was time, she made the shift to the Oppenheim Group.

“I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated,” she told People in a March 2022 interview. “I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility. This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So, just knowing that I’ve got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this.”

Her Net Worth

It’s no secret that the Selling Sunset cast is raking in the dough, but Chelsea’s net worth is unknown at this time.

Courtesy of Chelsea Lazkani/Instagram

Chelsea Has a Family

The reality star and husband Jeff Lazkani have been married since August 2017. They welcomed their son, Maddox Ali Lavon Lazkani, in January 2019 and their daughter, Melia Iman Lazkani, in November 2020.

“God bless us mothers because you wouldn’t know from this photo that we were up until 4 a.m. trying to get this teething angel to sleep,” Chelsea shared via Instagram in December 2021, alongside a photo of herself and Melia.

Joining the Show

Ahead of her Selling Sunset debut, Chelsea also told People that she was “really inspired” by her new costars.

“It kind of helps me see my future trajectory by being around so many successful women,” the real estate agent explained. “It helps materialize the fact that I can be selling $20 million, $30 million, $40 million homes, seeing other women in close proximity to me doing it.”

She also promised that the new episodes will be “so juicy,” calling season 5 “really electric.”