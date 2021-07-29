Fans were surprised to learn that Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are dating when the pair went Instagram official on Wednesday, July 28 — and the new coupling has fans curious just how much money the luxury real estate broker has in the bank.

The 44-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Needless to say, the bulk of his earnings have come from his vast success in real estate.

Jason is the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group, a brokerage representing luxury buyers and sellers in Los Angeles. Over the years, he has worked with many high-profile clients, including Nicole Scherzinger, Orlando Bloom, Chloe Grace Moretz, Taye Diggs, Dakota Johnson, Kris Humphries and Jessica Alba.

In 2020, the Palo Alto native was recognized by the Wall Street Journal and REAL Trends “Best Real Estate Agents in America” as the top agent in the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip area, as well as the top agent in Los Angeles and eighth top agent in the country. He was also recognized as the Best Real Estate Agent Worldwide by the International Property Awards for 2020-2021.

Jason, his brother, Brett Oppenheim, and the rest of the company’s agents — including Chrishell, 40 — are the subjects of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, which started airing in March 2019. The show has aired three seasons so far and has been renewed for two more in the future.

Prior to his lucrative career in real estate, Jason worked as an attorney with the international law firm O’Melveny & Myers from 2003 to 2007. He represented clients in corporate law cases during his time there.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Chrishell revealed that she and the former lawyer were together when she shared photos from a group trip to Capri on Wednesday. She and Jason cuddled up close for one snapshot, while the couple posed with costars Mary Fitzgerald and husband Romain Bonnett, Jason’s brother, Brett and his girlfriend, Tina Louise.

Later that day, the real estate mogul opened up about the new romance. “Chrishell and I became close friends, and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Jason revealed to In Touch about the pair’s growing bond. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”