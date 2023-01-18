SOLD! Netflix’s luxurious real estate show Selling the OC has been renewed for two more seasons after making a splash during the dramatic series premiere in August 2022. Fans are already raving over the exciting news, as they patiently wait for an update on the lives of their favorite cast members. Keep reading to learn more about the renewal of Selling the OC!

When Did ‘Selling the OC’ Get Renewed?

Netflix announced they renewed the series for seasons 2 and 3 on January 17, 2023. Although the streaming service revealed the exciting news, they did not provide much more information about the upcoming seasons.

An official cast list and season premiere date have not been released, but fans can expect Selling the OC season one castmates Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland to return.

Has the ‘Selling the OC’ Cast Reacted to the Series Renewal?

Sean gushed over the news by posting a photo dump with his Oppenheim Group coworkers via Instagram on January 18.

“It’s official, we’re back!! Get ready for double the excitement – Seasons 2 and 3 of #SellingTheOC are coming to @netflix soon,” the University of Florida graduate wrote.

“Guess who’s back … Honey 😉 Selling The OC is officially renewed for Seasons 2 and 3!!! So happy to share this news with y’all! It’s going to be an incredible journey,” Alex J. wrote in her separate announcement.

Considering Alex J. threw subtle shade in her caption from season 1, it’s apparent the cast is ready to give viewers all the drama and theatrics!

What Happened During ‘Selling the OC’ Season 1?

While the premise of the show is to highlight Newport Beach, California’s most desired, luxurious and elite homes, the cast drama took the cake in the first season.

The biggest jaw-dropper happened after the office discovered that Kayla attempted to kiss Tyler during a boozy night out. Tyler was married to Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow at the time, so he stopped the PDA moment from happening.

After the season aired, the Newport native revealed that Brittany knew about the alarming incident.

“She watched it. I mean, she thought — like everybody else did — it’s entertaining. It’s a lot, but it’s good,” Tyler told Us Weekly in August 2022.

After explaining that the pair tend to “keep their professional lives separate,” Tyler noted, “That was kind of a decision that we made long ago, and this was something that I did for myself and I kind of just wanted to keep it that way.”

The attempted smooch seemingly did affect their marriage, and Tyler and Brittany split the following month.

Will the feud between the Alex’s continue? Is Gio going to remain the office’s “top dog” and will Kayla improve on her craft? Guess we’ll have to find out during season 2!