It’s over. Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have officially called it quits nearly three years after their March 2020 wedding.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Tyler shared via Instagram on Wednesday, September 14. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

The couple’s split comes after Tyler was involved in some relationship drama involving his coworker Kayla Cardona, which was captured on camera for the Netflix reality series Selling the OC.

During the show’s first season, which premiered in August, it was revealed that while intoxicated, Kayla attempted to kiss Tyler, who claimed he did not engage. Following the incident, they cleared the air and reconciled.

“Obviously, it was just a wild night and nothing happened, but it was enough that it made me feel uncomfortable and it wasn’t the first time. I think we’ve all gone out and had that kind of experience,” Tyler explained at the time. “So, moving forward I need to make sure that there are boundaries in our relationship — both personally and professionally.”

While fans of the show were concerned about what Brittany thought of the entire incident, Tyler ensured viewers that things between himself and his wife were strong.

“She watched it. I mean, she thought — like everybody else did — it’s entertaining. It’s a lot, but it’s good,” the real estate agent told Us Weekly, noting that the couple vowed to “keep our professional lives separate.”

Tyler added, “And that was kind of a decision that we made long ago, and this was something that I did for myself and I kind of just wanted to keep it that way.”

As for Brittany’s reaction to Kayla’s near-kiss, Tyler said that it’s “something that I will just keep between us.”

“It’s something that in a marriage — you have to have trust, especially in this space and especially hers,” he added. “It’s something that we are fortunate to have.”

The Oppenheim Group employee started dating the Pitch Perfect actress after he slid into her DMs on social media.

“We had a bunch of friends in common, and he actually reached out to me on Instagram with a really lame pickup line,” Brittany told People in February 2022. Tyler explained that they “fell in love” over tacos and tequila.

Their March 2020 wedding took place at Cielo Farms in Malibu, and it was an “imperfectly, perfect” day.

“I got to look at Tyler, take his hands, and I’ve never felt more safe,” Brittany told The Knot in July 2020 of their wedding day. “I wasn’t nervous at all. It was all about us talking to each other and telling each other our hearts. It was perfect.”