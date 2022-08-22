Gearing up for Netflix’s newest real estate agents! Selling the OC is a spinoff of the streaming service’s fan-favorite series Selling Sunset and brings a whole new crop of agents into the Oppenheim Group.

“I think we all came to the plate with a different storyline, and I think you’re seeing bits and pieces of those storylines and hopefully we get more time to tell those stories as they grow,” Tyler Stanaland, one of the reality show stars told Today ahead of Selling the OC‘s August 25 premiere. “Because I think we all are maturing as people and as professionals.”

This time around, instead of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, the real estate agents are taking on the high-profile clientele of Orange County’s Newport Beach. With three Alexandra’s on the show — Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose — plus Gio Helou, who referred to himself as the brokerage’s “top dog,” there’s tons of drama to be had.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited to watch a season,” Jason Oppenheim told Today in a separate interview. “And I hope that people watch it for what it is and don’t make comparisons to other shows, including Selling Sunset. These people are their own agents. They have their own lives and they’re doing their own thing. I think it should be judged on its own merits. I think it’ll do quite well.”

Aside from the previously mentioned stars, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle and Sean Palmieri all star in the series. Tyler, for one, may already be a recognizable name because of his marriage to actress Brittany Snow.

“You will not see her on the show,” he told Entertainment Tonight in August. “But she’s supportive. I have what makes the most sense in my career, and she has what makes the most sense in her career, and kind of whatever is best, we do, and we support, and I think that’s what makes our relationship successful.”

While his relationship is off-limits for the series, other cast members will stir up some romance drama for the cameras. Netflix is gearing up for another reality hit! The Selling the OC stars may not have traditional taglines like the Real Housewives franchise. However, they did tease their storylines while being introduced in the show’s premiere episode.

Scroll through the gallery to meet all the new stars.