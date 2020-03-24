What a supportive friend! Brittany Snow took to Instagram on Monday, March 23, to gush over a photo her Pitch Perfect costar Anna Camp shared with her new boyfriend, Michael Johnson. “Love you guys!” Britney commented on the post. How sweet.

It looks like Anna and her beau are making the best of the situation amid the coronavirus pandemic. “In the middle of nowhere with no one I’d rather be with,” the 37-year-old captioned the selfie. The actress also shared more photos with the drummer, one of them being a pic of two martini glasses. She cleverly captioned it “qurantinis.”

Instagram

Prior to her relationship with Michael, Anna was with Skylar Astin. The former flames were married for two years and announced their split in April 2019. That same month, they filed for divorce, which was finalized in August 2019.

“We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition,” Amy and Skylar told Life & Style in a joint statement at the time.

Anna and Skylar first met on the set of Pitch Perfect in 2012 and initially started out as pals. “We were friends first and just hit it off,” she told Glamour in 2014. “He’s just so great, and he’s a Libra too. We didn’t really have a scene together, but he’s just such a fun guy. He’s great.”

When they first met, they were at such different points in their lives. “He was dating somebody, and I had been through [a divorce] and he was like, ‘Do you want to go on a date?'” she told the outlet.

Anna was worried about their age difference but was able to look past it. “I remember thinking, well, he’s younger than me. He’s five years younger. He’s 26, and I’m 31. But I was like, ‘You know what? OK! Let’s do it, let’s see.’ He’s literally my best friend,” the blonde beauty said at the time.

Unfortunately, things changed over time but now she seems happier than ever. We wish her the best!