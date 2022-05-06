‘Selling the OC’ Promises Sex, Drama and Gorgeous Homes: See the Cast, Trailer and Premiere Date

Sexy homes and an all-new cast! Selling the OC is coming to Netflix and will feature a different group of realtors (and their drama) at Jason and Brett Oppenheim’s new Newport Beach office. Learn about the series below!

What Is the Plot of Selling the OC?

The trailer for season 1 dropped on Friday, May 6, and besides gorgeous beachside homes in Orange County, California, it appears the office drama is very real.

“These people are crazy, that’s all I’m gonna say,” one of the realtors said in the trailer, while another person can be heard calling someone a “husband f—ker.”

Selling Sunset features the all-female staff at the Oppenheim twins’ Los Angeles office, but the spinoff is a mixed cast, and it appears there’s even a love triangle brewing.

“I’m getting to know these people at the same time that the audience is. And I think they’re getting to know themselves and each other just as much,” Jason explained to ET about the explosive dynamic. “Whereas I think, on Selling Sunset, we had known each other for decades, and I had known these people for decades. So this is a learning process for me too. I honestly don’t even know what’s going to happen, which I guess is kind of exciting as well.”

Selling the OC Season 1 Cast

Not every cast member has been revealed by Netflix, but the realtors shown a lot in the trailer already have fans crushing.

Brandi Marshall has actually been with the Oppenheim Group for a while after working for 15 years in public relations. She’s described on the brokerage’s website as a “sharp negotiator” and “patient.” She also holds “the title of wife and Girl Scout mom.”

Brandi Marshall/Instagram

Austin Victoria appears to be at the center of a lot of drama in the trailer. The former actor and model is married to a fashion designer and is the father of two twin girls, who will also appear on the show. Eagle-eyed Bravo fans may recognize Austin because he appeared shirtless alongside Kim Kardashian on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in 2017.

Austin Victoria/Instagram

Another Selling the OC realtor is Alexandra Hall. While she’s a relative newbie to the firm after working in interior design for nearly 15 years, her bio boasts that she’s “one of the most in-demand realtors in Orange County.”

Alexandra Hall/Instagram

When Does Selling the OC Premiere on Netflix?

An official premiere date has not been announced, and Netflix simply teased Selling the OC is “coming soon.” Given that the trailer seems to show a lot of details about the series, it’s hopeful that it will drop sooner than later.

Will Any Selling Sunset Cast Members Be on Selling the OC?

It does not appear any of the ladies from Selling Sunset, including Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn or Mary Fitzgerald, will appear on the spinoff. Fans were hopeful to see Heather Rae Young in the series since she lives in Newport Beach with husband Tarek El Moussa, but it appears she’ll be staying right where she is on Selling Sunset.