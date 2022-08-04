Netflix just announced the addition of two new cast members to their hit reality series Selling Sunset: longtime Oppenheim Group agent Nicole Young and model Bre Tiesi. But who is Bre? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the newest Netflix star!

What Is Bre Tiesi’s Job?

According to her Instagram bio, Bre wears many hats including as a real estate agent, investor, business consultant and model. She can also add reality star to her resume as she’s joined the cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

Following the exit of real estate agent Maya Vander, Bre along with fellow agent Nicole Young signed on for seasons 6 and 7 of the hit series.

“I am so excited to join The Oppenheim Group and bring my realty expertise to the best in the business,” the former model told Us Weekly on August 4. “It’s going to be an amazing journey!”

While Nicole, who was “originally … part of the main cast” before backing out due to cold feet, has been with the famous brokerage for years, Bre is a newcomer to the real estate world.

“As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. You know, I’m 31 now. So I’m like, it’s time to be a big girl!” Bre told People of her career transition adding that she wanted to “start setting [herself] up for a long-term career.”

In addition to selling high-end real estate in Los Angeles, Bre also makes money through her OnlyFans account.

Who Has Bre Tiesi Dated?

Bre burst on the scene as a model turned social media influencer, however, she also appeared on E!’s reality series WAGS while she was married to football star Johnny Manziel.

The Los Angeles native and “Johnny Football” tied the knot in a private ceremony in March 2018 before calling it quits three years later.

Bre moved on from her divorce with Wild n’ Out host Nick Cannon. She announced she was pregnant and expecting her first child with the former Nickelodeon star, his eighth child so far, in January 2022.

“My son,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a video clip from their gender reveal party. “Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could … you are surrounded by so much love. Mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you.”

The pair welcomed son Legendary Love Cannon on June 28.

“I did it. An all-natural unmedicated home birth,” she shared while announcing her son’s birth on July 25. “This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience.”

“This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of [sic] asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the [f–k] up for us,” she added.