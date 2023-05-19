Selling Sunset’s newest realtor Bre Tiesi quickly grabbed fans’ attention when she joined the cast during season 6 with her strong personality. The former model’s love life was also the hot gossip between her costars when she didn’t hesitate to discuss her “open relationship” with Nick Cannon.

Bre stepped onto the Sunset Boulevard scene just six weeks after giving birth to her son, Legendary Love, whom she shares with the Wild ‘n Out host. Upon meeting her new coworkers at the Oppenheim Group, she was quickly ambushed with questions about her relationship with Nick, where she revealed she is “not a monogamy kind of person.”

“I don’t know if I would say I’m single. I’ve been in a — I don’t know if I want to call it open, but open relationship, I guess,” Bre explained. “We just had a baby, we’re really happy. So, I’m happy in my relationship now. He films for three weeks, OK, but then when he’s home, you’re seeing him every morning, every night.”

Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani was vocal about her disliking Bre’s relationship structure with Nick as it doesn’t align with her religious views. Although viewers were well aware of her opinion, Bre didn’t know about Chelsea’s feelings until she watched the show.

“It’s really interesting because when you’re filming a show, you don’t really get to hear or see the majority of stuff that’s going on, especially in a huge cast like ours … I didn’t even know that she [Chelsea] was this upset and appalled by my relationship,” she told Cosmopolitan in May 2023, amid the show’s season 6 premiere. “In real life, she’s trying to be my best friend. It’s kind of f–ked up looking back on it, to be honest. I’m not happy about some of the things that occurred and were said. We’re all here to film the show, but it’s really different when you’re making up storylines and you’re trying to actually hurt my real life. I think that’s a different level.”

The Netflix star and Love Don’t Cost a Thing actor, who ​has fathered 12 children, had a brewing romance for years before announcing she was pregnant with their son in January 2022. Bre shared why she “always came back” to Nick during an interview with E! News Daily Pop that March.

She told the publication at the time, “I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.’ That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at.”

Although Bre is still seemingly in a romantic relationship with the America’s Got Talent host, she was once a married woman to a professional athlete.

Keep scrolling to see Bre Tiesi’s dating history and meet her exes!