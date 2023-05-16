Nothing new? Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham may keep their private lives under the radar, but eagle-eyed fans are convinced the pair are dating. Not to mention, country superstar Keith Urban accidentally posted a video of the “Motion Sickness” artist and comedian packing on major PDA, leading people to believe he accidentally hard-launched their potential relationship. Keep reading to find out if Phoebe and Bo are dating and get details about their romance.

Are Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham Dating?

The duo have not publicly confirmed or denied their romance, however, signs are pointing to a blossoming relationship – especially after ​the “Brown Eyes Baby” singer’s TikTok video of Phoebe and Bo went viral.

Keith posted a hilarious video of himself and wife Nicole Kidman jamming out at a Taylor Swift concert backstage while singing “Style” on May 16, 2023. Although online users were cracking up over the A-list couple fangirling at the concert, they also spotted Phoebe and Bo making out in the background of the clip.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Fans chimed off in the comments section and shared how shocked they were to see the unexpected video on the social media ​app.

“Keith having the time of his life with Nicole not knowing the chaos he just put out on the internet,” one person wrote.

A second person commented, “Keith Urban being completely oblivious about hard launching Phoebe and Bo was not what I was expecting on a Monday afternoon.”

When Did Pheobe Bridgers and Bo Burnham Spark ​Dating Rumors?

Phoebe and the Eighth Grade actor were first spotted together at the Los Angeles International Airport in January 2023.

Bo seemingly addressed the public’s unwavering need to know if they were in a relationship during a Vanity Fair interview the following month, admitting he still has the “temptation” to say, “Shut the f–k up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s not going on.”

“Moving forward as much as I can, that’s going to be my life that is private. That’s a difficult thing to achieve. But giving strangers an answer about my life doesn’t actually help me. It’s like a quick boost of serotonin, being like, I’ve said what I need to say,’” the Gladiator star told the publication at the time.

Who Did Pheobe Bridgers Date In the Past?

The “Garden Song” vocalist ​and actor Paul Mescal ​started dating in 2021 after sparking romance rumors the year before.

Phoebe and the Normal People star went red carpet official at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2021 and started posting photos of each other on social media shortly after.

However, the two seemingly split in December 2022 – especially after Phoebe was seen out and about with Bo.

Phoebe and Paul have yet to publicly address their split as of publication.

Who Did Bo Burnham Date In the Past?

Bo was in a long-term relationship with Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria. They began their romance in 2013 but it is unknown when they called it quits.