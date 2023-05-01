Phoebe Bridgers Stuns in All-Black Look at the Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Photos of Outfit

Goth vibes. Indie rock musician Phoebe Bridgers stunned on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala in an all-black outfit.

Phoebe, 28, wore a black, floor-length spaghetti strap gown featuring white pearl accents during the event on Monday, May 1. The dress also had a long, pleated train along with a draped, strappy sleeve. The “Motion Sickness” singer wore her gray-blonde hair in a twist at the nape of her neck and accessorized with a headband. The back of her gown featured an web-themed design that showed off major skin.

The California native revealed that her look, which is a custom Tory Burch design, is an homage to her skeleton motif. In 2020, Phoebe wore a Halloween skeleton suit on the cover of her album Punisher. Since then, the look has become a trademark for her and she’s included skeletal elements in her outfits for her performances, music videos and red carpet appearances.

“I’ve worn skeleton costumes for my entire adult life, but this is a really cool, subtle take on it,” Phoebe told Vogue about her look.

The “Scott Street” songstress added of her trademark skeleton look, “It just kind of happened. It started out with a very cheap $10 skeleton suit — and then it turned into a Thom Browne one.”

The 2023 Met Gala marks Phoebe’s second time attending the event, and she revealed to Vogue that she and Burch both agreed that they wanted to do an “evening-ready riff” on the skeletal look. The gown is made of lingerie mesh and duchesse satin, hook-and-eye closures, an open back, and a pleated chiffon train. The pearls were embroidered onto the front of the dress in a rough outline of a skeleton’s shape as a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, who often used pearls in his designs.

The late designer, who died in 2019, inspired the 2023 Met Gala theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The Costume Institution exhibition honors the German fashion designer, who produced stunning looks for fashion houses like Fendi, Chanel and Balmain.

“Phoebe and I talked about doing an abstract take on her skeleton suit,” Burch told Vogue. “I loved this challenge, because I thought it worked perfectly against the backdrop of Karl Lagerfeld’s signatures. I also wanted to continue the lingerie details from our fall 2023 collection. I am interested in challenging perceptions of femininity and revealing what is normally hidden.”

Phoebe gushed over the finished look. “I loved how it’s backless with some really cool straps in the back, and I’m obsessed with the pleated chiffon train,” she says. “I also loved all of the different textures of black. I feel very Cinderella, plucked from L.A.’s crusty indie-rock scene into this glitzy New York one. I’m in my natural deodorant friend group, and then I get to put on red lipstick and go to a fancy party.”

