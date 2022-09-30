Celebrities have been given a very long head start in planning their outfits for the 2023 Met Gala. The theme of the annual fashion fundraiser held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has been released. Find out what the stars need to aim for style-wise, as well as the date, event co-chairs, guest list and more.

When Is the 2023 Met Gala?

The event will take place on Monday, May 1, 2023. The gala traditionally takes place annually on the first Monday in May. The only time that changed was during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it was moved from May to September in 2021. The event was cancelled altogether in 2020 due to the outbreak.

What Is the Theme of the 2023 Met Gala?

The theme will be “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in tribute to the late Chanel creative director, who died at age 85 in February 2019 after a secret battle with pancreatic cancer. He was still producing collections for the iconic label up until his death.

“Karl Lagerfeld was a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, from the Seventh on Sale benefit in 1991 to ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ in 2011 — and of course for the Chanel exhibition in 2005,” Vogue announced on September 30, 2022.

“And yet, says the Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, Andrew Bolton, said, ‘Karl never tired of telling me that fashion did not belong in a museum. When we worked on the Chanel show together, he was incredibly generous in what he lent, but he was completely disinterested in the exhibition itself! He would say, ‘Fashion is not art — fashion belongs on the street, on women’s bodies, on men’s bodies,’” the article continued.

Who Are the 2023 Met Gala Co-Chairs?

The lucky celebrities have not yet been named, but the stars chosen will reportedly be ones who were particularly close to Karl during his prolific designing career. Actress and Chanel Ambassador Kristen Stewart was one of his many muses, as were Penélope Cruz, Margot Robbie, Diane Kruger and Blake Lively, though the Gossip Girl alum just co-chaired the event with husband Ryan Reynolds in 2022.

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Which Celebrities Have Worn Karl Lagerfeld Designs to the Met Gala?

Blake wore a stunning Grecian-inspired gown to the gala in 2011 when she attended alongside Karl. Kristen chose a stylish long sleeved black gown by Chanel in 2016, then went with a pink and white pantsuit in 2021. Model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne wowed in a futuristic silver Chanel pantsuit in 2017, and Penélope looked beautiful albeit a little off theme in a gorgeous black and white Chanel gown in 2019 for “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour has worn Chanel dresses to numerous Met Galas over the years.

Who Is Attending the 2023 Met Gala?

The highly scrutinized guest list is handpicked by Anna, so time will tell who she decides is worthy of paying a fashion tribute to Karl and which celebrities are hot at the moment when the spring of 2023 rolls around.