Fashion’s biggest night is scheduled to take place at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 1, 2023. Avid viewers, of course, are dying to know how they can either watch the star-studded Met Gala red carpet on cable TV or where they can stream the live show.

This year’s fashion theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty — an exhibition to honor the late German designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who created looks for high-profile brands such as Fendi, Balmain and Chanel. The May 2022 event focused on gilded glamor, and fans saw stars wearing revolutionary outfits. Who could ever forget about Blake Lively’s transformative gown?

Keep reading for details on how to watch the 2023 Met Gala!

How to Watch the 2023 Met Gala on Live TV

Cable users are in luck because they can watch the Costume Institute exhibition on either NBC or E! starting at 6:30 p.m. EST. However, some celebs start walking the red carpet at around 6 p.m EST.

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Where to Stream the 2023 Met Gala

Since Vogue is the main host for the upscale event, the publication will be live streaming the Met Gala on its digital platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The livestream cohosts include Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman, MTV personality La La Anthony and journalist Derek Blasberg, in addition to their special correspondent, YouTube star Emma Chamberlain.

Who are the Co-Chairs of Met Gala 2023?

As always, the famed Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, is one of the event’s co-chairs in addition to pop star Dua Lipa, screenwriter Michaela Coel, actress Penelope Cruz and tennis star Roger Federer.

Which Celebrities Are Attending the Met Gala?

The annual Met Gala typically has more than 600 guests who attend, from famous actors to media personalities.

Though rumors have swirled around the internet about Kim Kardashian’s potential attendance, the SKKN founder has not publicly confirmed whether she will be walking the red carpet that night. It looks like fans will just have to wait and see whether she and her famous family will appear, as they all did at the 2022 event.

Kim’s Marilyn Monroe tribute last year sparked quite the controversy. Some applauded the Kardashians star’s stunning tribute to the late Some Like It Hot actress while others expressed outrage over wearing such a delicate relic. Perhaps some of the most frustration, however, came after Kim revealed that she went on a strict diet plan in order to fit into the small gown.