Kim Kardashian has worn some truly one-of-a-kind looks to the Met Gala over the years. But her 2022 gown could be the most memorable, as well as historic, in the event’s history.

The reality star, 41, is rumored to be wearing the iconic glittery nude gown worn by Marilyn Monroe when she infamously sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy at his May 1962 celebration. Kim has dropped some hints pointing towards the figure-hugging frock being her red carpet look for the Monday, May 2, event.

Kim told Access Hollywood at the April 7 Hollywood premiere of The Kardashians that her dress couldn’t be altered and that her body would have to fit into the gown as-is. “It really depends on if I fit into my dress. I hope I’m going. I have to wait. I think it will be up to the last minute because it can’t be tailored. So, I have to fit in it exactly,” Kim told the outlet about her gown choice, adding “So, we will see if I can shapeshift for the night.”

Two weeks later, Kim and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, made a stop in Orlando, Florida, on April 23, where they were photographed leaving the Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum. That’s where Marilyn’s famous gown is on display. According to The Sun, the pair were at the museum for more than three hours, which would be enough time for a fitting.

Marilyn had to be sewn into the Jean Louis-designed dress just before she went onstage at Madison Square Garden to give her infamous, breathy “Happy Birthday Mr. President” performance. It was the only time she wore the frock. The layer of nude-hued fabric covered in 2,500 rhinestones made the movie icon look as if she was nearly naked, and she did go commando underneath the gown. The performance came less than three months before the blonde bombshell was found dead at her Los Angeles home.

If Kim does pull off wearing Marilyn’s iconic gown, it will be a refreshing change from her look at the September 2021 Met Gala, where she literally dressed head to toe in a figure-hiding black Balenciaga number. It even covered her famous face completely in black fabric. But at past events, Kim has preferred to go the sexy route, such as her Thierry Mugler nude-hued minidress with a deeply corseted waist at the 2019 Met Gala. But wearing one of the most legendary gowns of all time to the 2022 event would be the ultimate style coup for the fashion-loving star.