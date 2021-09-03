The Met Gala is just around the corner — and that means the biggest names in Hollywood will have to face the dreaded stairs at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The red carpet at the famed event includes a steep walk inside, and unfortunately, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and more have experienced cringe-worthy wardrobe malfunctions in their haute couture.

After a hiatus from the star-studded event due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kylie revealed the hilarious wardrobe malfunction she faced in 2018 after her dress burst at the seams.

“Fun fact: this dress wasn’t supposed to have a zipper, but it ripped as I was squeezing into it so we added it on the way out the door … ” she shared via her Instagram Story in May 2020, “but it worked out, and I loved it.”

In 2014, Rita Ora accidentally flashed her underwear after adjusting the skirt of her champagne-colored Donna Karan Atelier gown. That year also saw fashion faux pas from Kim Kardashian and Zoë Kravitz, who both experienced the downside of a very high slit. And can we talk about Gaga literally rear-ending her Versace-wearing buddy Kate Hudson on the steps a few years later, nearly trampling Kate’s white gown in the process? It was definitely a bad romance!

This year, the theme of the Met Gala is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” According to Vogue, “The Costume Institute will host its first two-part exhibition, on the theme of American fashion, during 2021 and 2022. Part one, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,’ will open in the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18, 2021, and will remain on display when ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion,’ opens on May 5, 2022. Both shows will run through September 5, 2022.”

With such prestigious garments on display, let’s hope the famous attendees follow the no-smoking rule this year. In 2017, museum donors were furious when guests such as Bella Hadid and Dakota Johnson were caught puffing away in the ladies’ room.

“As a donor to the Met, I was so insulted to see all these ‘celebrities’ smoking and taking selfies of themselves in the bathroom,” a source told Page Six at the time. “Mostly, it’s disrespectful to the art collection, which needs to be kept 100 percent smoke-free. I would honestly like to see these people fined by the city.”

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for a wardrobe malfunction (or two), a little controversy … and a smoke-free party.

Scroll through the gallery below to take a look back at the most OMG Met Gala wardrobe malfunctions.