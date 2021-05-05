Will she or won’t she? Kourtney Kardashian has never been spotted on the Met Gala red carpet — unlike sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. So, will she join her siblings at fashion’s biggest night in 2021? Unfortunately, signs point to no.

According to Radar Online, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, received her first invite to the elite New York City event in 2019 … but she decided to skip the shindig to support little sister Khloé Kardashian.

“Khloé and Kourtney have never been invited to the Met Gala,” an insider told the outlet in May 2019. “Kourtney was invited to this one and chose to stay home with Khloé because she didn’t want to leave her alone.”

Kendall, 25, attended her first Met Gala in 2014 in a simple cream satin mermaid dress. The following year, she hit the red carpet in a green crystalized crochet gown. In 2016, she stunned in a cut-out Versace dress that hugged her curves perfectly. The reality star turned heads in a very revealing black slip dress in 2017, and the next year, she changed up her look entirely with a high-fashion white pantsuit and gloves.

The supermodel’s last Met Gala was in 2019, when she shared the spotlight with Kylie, 23, in complementary orange and purple Versace gowns with crystal and feather accents. The 2020 event was sadly canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As for the Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul, she attended her first Met Gala in 2016 alongside the 818 Tequlia founder in a stunning silver crystalized dress with box shoulders. In 2017, the mother of one — who shares daughter Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott — donned a blonde bob and a neutral and floral gown with flower accents. Kylie also wore a black cut-out gown with a mermaid trim to the 2018 Met Gala.

Kim, 40, has been a guest at the prestigious event since 2013 — but she originally attended the soiree as the plus-one of her estranged husband, Kanye West. She has attended every Met Gala since. “I was Kanye’s plus one [and] so nervous,” she recalled on Twitter in May 2019. “I didn’t know anyone [and] I’m sure no one wanted me there LOL. I did my own lipstick [and] the color is so off. I went home [and] cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now.”