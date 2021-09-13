Khloe Kardashian admitted she’s feeling “sad,” just hours before another Met Gala was going down, and she didn’t receive an invite. While her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are all staples at the event, Khloe has been snubbed every year when it comes to Anna Wintour’s carefully curated guest list.

The 37-year-old shared an Instagram Story post on September 13 where she wrote, “Good morning. Today we are staying hydrated, meditating, ignoring people who make us sad and communicating our feelings,” adding “Now go be great” to her fans.

Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian also has not attended the Met Gala, but after her appearance onstage introducing “future baby daddy” boyfriend Travis Barker‘s performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, Kourt’s proving how she’s having a red-hot time without needing the validation of a trip to the Met Gala.

It must be painful to Khloe to watch her sisters spend months prepping their looks for the big event each year, knowing she won’t be joining them.

It wasn’t easy for the Kardashians to break onto the carpet. A very pregnant Kim made her first appearance as then-boyfriend Kanye West‘s date in 2013, not scoring an invite for herself. “I was Kanye’s plus one and so nervous. I didn’t know anyone and I’m sure no one wanted me there. I went home and cried after,” she revealed in a 2019 tweet.

Kim was also mercilessly mocked for her skin-tight floral Givenchy dress, which caused numerous memes comparing her from everything to a sofa to Mrs. Doubtfire. But just like fashion, things change fast in the world of celebrity as a year later in April 2014, Kim landed the coveted cover of Vogue that she always dreamed of, albeit along with Kanye. That pretty much secured the reality star a ticket for life to the Met Gala.

Similarly, Kendall is a Vogue cover girl and a top model, who has always been welcomed by Anna to the Met Gala every year since 2014, where she wore a mermaid gown designed by Topshop. Every year, Kendall has upped the wow factor with her outfits at her Met Gala appearances

Her sister Kylie Jenner is also a regular at the annual event, although she is taking a pass in 2021 due to her pregnancy. “I’m so sad I couldn’t make it this year,” she wrote on Instagram, including white heart emoji and adding, “I can’t wait to see all the looks.”