See How Your Favorite Stars Are Spending Met Gala Monday in Quarantine — Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa and More!

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Met Gala, scheduled for Monday, May 4, was one of many events that had to be canceled. This year’s theme was supposed to be “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

According to The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s official announcement on Instagram, the concept was derived from philosopher Henri Bergson and his thoughts on “time that flows, accumulates and is indivisible.”

The caption explained, “The show will explore how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate the past, present and future. The concept will also be examined through the writings of Virginia Woolf, who will serve as the ‘ghost narrator’ of the exhibition.”

We have no doubt that Met Gala favorites like Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Lady Gaga and more would have totally knocked their “About Time” looks out of the park. However, in the best interest of public health and safety, we’re dealing with the cancellation the best we can … a.k.a. seeing how the stars are commemorating the first Monday in May at home.

From Kendall Jenner to Dua Lipa, celebrities are making the most of their time in quarantine by posting amazing Met Gala throwbacks and sharing memories from the esteemed NYC ball. Take Kendall, for example, The 24-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share some stunning behind-the-scenes photos from years past, including her gorgeous white ensemble from 2018’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see how your favorite celebrities are commemorating Met Gala Monday!