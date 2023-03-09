The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have become a staple at the annual Met Gala, but they may be missing out on the event completely in 2023. Keep reading for details on whether or not Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the rest of the family will be present.

Are the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Attending the 2023 Met Gala?

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who determines the guest list, is reportedly being very selective with the 2023 attendees and has decided that no Kardashians will be getting invitations, a source told Page Six on March 9. However, a second insider “familiar” with the report said that it wasn’t true.

Has the Entire Kardashian-Jenner Family Attended the Met Gala?

2022 marked the first year that all of the sisters and their mom, Kris Jenner, were at the annual event. Khloé Kardashian had been the last family member to attend and wore a gorgeous gold Moschino gown on her first trip to the costume gala.

The Good American founder had fought off rumors for years that Anna refused to give her an invitation because she wasn’t A-list like several of her siblings.

Khloé addressed the issue during an episode of The Kardashians that aired in November 2022. “I have been invited in the past. I just opted not to go,” she said in a confessional, adding, “I’m not big on red carpets. I think I’ve made that very clear.”

Older sister Kim Kardashian promised she would help make the experience comfortable. “Khloé has always been really nervous to go to the Met, so I was like, ‘You’re gonna look amazing. You’re gonna use my glam. We’re gonna get ready together. We’re gonna make this the best experience ever,'” the SKIMS founder told producers.

When Khloé finally attended, she was slightly terrified. “It’s so scary but it’s fabulous and I’m so excited to be here,” she told People, adding it was a relief to be among her entire family. “I’m so excited that we’re all here together. I just had to be a part of this experience. It’s something I have always wanted to do. I need a glass of champagne.”

When Did the Kardashians Start Attending the Met Gala?

Kim was the first to attend, but she wasn’t invited on her own. Instead, she came in 2013 as then-boyfriend Kanye West‘s guest. After the pair, who wed in May 2014 and split in January 2021, were featured on the cover of Vogue in April 2014, Kim became a yearly attendee.

Kendall Jenner attended her first Met Gala in 2014 after becoming an in-demand fixture in the modeling world. Kylie Jenner walked the steps for the first time in 2016, wearing a stunning silver Balmain gown and basking in the success of her cosmetics business.

Kourtney Kardashian made her Met debut in 2022, attending with now-husband Travis Barker. The pair married less than two weeks after the event in a civil ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, which they followed up with a lavish destination wedding in Positano, Italy, on May 22.