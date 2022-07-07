Kim Kardashian has openly struggled with psoriasis for years, but the Kardashians star suffered another medical scare when she developed psoriatic arthritis while losing 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress ahead of the 2022 Met Gala.

“Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn’t really move my hands,” Kim, 41, told Allure magazine for their August 2022 cover interview.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

While the SKIMS founder follows a plant-based diet, she admittedly switched to real meat in an effort to slim down ahead of the annual ball, but her body seemingly rejected the sudden change.

“It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid,” she recalled. “I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it’s calmed down.”

Kim faced major backlash after revealing that she dropped a staggering 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn’s famous “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown.

“I tried it on, and it didn’t fit me,” she told Vogue after walking the iconic Met steps. “I had three weeks, and I had to lose 16 pounds … It was like a role. I was determined to fit into it. I don’t think they believed I was going to do it, but I did it,” she added.

Opening up to Allure about the “roller coaster of emotions” that was her dress saga, Kim said, “To even find the dress was a feat, and then to get them to allow me to wear the dress was another feat.”

“You have [to wear] gloves and there are guards and you had to put down special paper. I think [the dresser] was shaking because if anything rips, if anything goes wrong, you know? This is Marilyn’s dress. And it absolutely did not fit,” she recalled. However, when asked if she feels guilty for setting unrealistic beauty standards for women, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said simply, “If I’m doing it, it’s attainable.”

“There are so many different beauty standards — whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe … My mentality was always: Be yourself, find beauty in everything,” the SKKN founder added.