Kim Kardashian has changed quite a bit since her family’s reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians first began in 2007, with her weight fluctuating throughout her time in the public eye.

The SKIMS founder spoke in a June 21, 2022, interview on the TODAY show about her major weight loss ahead of the 2022 Met Gala, when she shed 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress.

“I looked at it like a role and I really wanted to wear this dress,” Kim told TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “It was really important to me,” she added.

For the prestigious evening, Kim wore the very Jean Louis gown that the late Hollywood icon wore in 1962 when she sang “Happy Birthday” to then-President John F. Kennedy. Kim attended the event with boyfriend Pete Davidson, who wore a simple black tux.

Later in the interview, the reality TV star went on to explain that since the event she has maintained her slimmed figure and has lost even more weight.

“Since then, afterwards, I continued to eat really healthy,” the mom of four said. “I’m down 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar — a lot of junk food I was eating, I didn’t realize, like a lot of fried foods. And I just completely changed my lifestyle.” Kim credits the drastic change for teaching her “a lot about [her] lifestyle and [her] mental health.”

Although the Kardashians star is proud of her transformation, some of her fans were not so pleased with the move. After news of her rapid weight loss broke, Kim received backlash for dropping so much weight in such a short period of time.

Kim defended her actions in a June interview with The New York Times, arguing she “didn’t do anything wrong.”

“I didn’t do anything unhealthy,” she explained and admitted that had she not been able to lose the weight she “just simply couldn’t have gone, which wouldn’t have mattered. It was just important for me to reach that goal.”

In addition to the negative feedback she received for her rapid weight loss, Kim also faced criticism for allegedly causing damage to the historic dress, which is owned by Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Despite the claims, Ripley’s debunked the accusations and has denied any damage done to the garment. “The dress was in the same condition it started in,” Ripley’s vice president of publishing and licensing, Amanda Joiner said in a statement released that some month.

