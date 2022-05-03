Indulging after the red carpet! Kim Kardashian showed off her Met Gala afterparty via Instagram Stories on Monday May 2, and it included lots of food.

“OK guys so after the Met I am starving and my favorite donuts in the entire world, in New York City are these mini donuts,” the reality star, 41, told Instagram followers, tagging NYC hot spot the Doughnuttery. “Oh, my god, you guys, I have them in the room. How cute is this?”

Kim then panned over to a table filled with Joe’s Pizza boxes — another NYC staple.

“You guys, I haven’t had carbs or sugar in almost a month,” the Skims founder explained. “Definitely 3 weeks. I’m so exited.”

Her food-filled Instagram Story posts came hours after she walked the Met Gala red carpet alongside Pete Davidson. Following the “Gilded Glamour” dress code, Kim wore the iconic Bob Mackie dress that the late Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to former President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

“The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” Kim told Vogue ahead of the event. “For me, the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang ‘Happy Birthday,’ to JFK, it was that look.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told the magazine that, at first, the dress didn’t fit her and she “wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all.” However, Kim explained, “It was this or nothing.”

She went on to break down her “strict” diet and fitness regimen.

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” Kim explained, noting that after a month, the dress fit.

On the night of the Met, Kim and Pete spoke with La La Anthony — who was hosting the Vogue livestream — and the Hulu starred further shared her journey to fitting into the dress.

“I had to lose 16 pounds, down today, to be able to fit this but it was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit,” she said. “I don’t think they believed that I was going to do it, and I did it.”