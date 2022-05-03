Making their grand entrance! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson turned heads on the red carpet on the biggest night in fashion, the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, May 2.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, wore the same Bob Mackie dress that late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy. Her comedian boyfriend, 28, donned a simple black tux.

The prestigious event held at the New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art featured a “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” dress code and this year’s theme honored American contributions to fashion in the last decades of the 19th century. The Hulu personality previously teased her attendance would be a “last-minute” decision as her planned look could not be altered.

The New York City ball which raises money for the Costume Institute, typically occurs every year on the first Monday in May but was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The elegant affair returned for the second week in September 2021 when Kim famously masked her face in an all-black ensemble designed by Demna Gvasalia. Meanwhile, for the King of Staten Island actor’s first Met Gala, he dressed in a knee-length dress explaining to Vogue he was going for a “sexy nun” look.

It was previously thought the A-list couple met during the SKIMS founder’s Saturday Night Live debut in October 2021, but Kim accredited their first encounter to the high fashion fundraiser a month earlier.

“I ran into Pete Davidson at The Met [Gala] and I was, like, ‘I’m so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for,” Kim, 41, recalled of her SNL nerves during the April 14 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

In Touch confirmed the duo were officially an item in November 2021 after being spotted on numerous date nights in New York City. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him,” an insider told In Touch of the budding romance at the time. “She’s not overthinking things at this point. It’s so early. All she knows right now is he’s a sweetheart.”

The mom of four, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, and the Saturday Night Live star made their first official red carpet debut as a couple over the weekend in Washington, D.C., while attending the White House Correspondents Dinner hosted by Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

This appearance comes fresh off the pair’s publicized date night at the premiere of The Kardashians. While the couple didn’t take any formal red carpet photos, fans gushed at the cutesy, new couple as they walked hand in hand.

“He’s here to support me. It’s my thing … I don’t think it’s, like, his thing to be all out here with me. So, I’m just so happy he’s here for support,” Kim told E! News at the Hulu event.

Scroll down to see red carpet photos of Kim and Pete at the 2022 Met Gala!