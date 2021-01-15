The heartthrob of late-night satire is off the market, ladies! The Daily Show star Trevor Noah is currently getting hot and heavy with actress Minka Kelly — but who else has the comic dated? We rounded up his dating history so you don’t have to.

Trevor’s first significant relationship was with Dani Gabriel, a successful physiotherapist based in his native South Africa. The pair started dating in 2014, and Dani traveled the world with the performer as he did stand-up and worked part-time on the Daily Show as a foreign correspondent.

Unfortunately, their love didn’t make it across the pond when Trevor was tapped to take over the satirical program. Dani was unable to pack up her life — and her medical practice — to move with Trevor to New York, so they split in 2015.

Shortly after moving to the United States, the South African star started dating singer and model Jordyn Taylor. They dated for four years before Trevor “quietly broke it off” between them in 2018, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “They just grew apart.”

Now, the Comedy Central star is dating Minka, who had a “huge crush” on him “for years” before they built a connection, the source explained. The new couple met through “mutual friends” who told the commentator about “Minka’s interest,” and subsequently, he “reached out,” the insider claimed.

Though the starlet has been attached to many men in the entertainment industry, she was particularly drawn to Trevor. “She’s dated a lot of guys, but has never found Mr. Right,” the insider added. “They’re definitely serious and into each other.”

However, it seems the comedian will probably keep their romance on the down-low. He’s “super private,” said the source. “Don’t look for him to confirm anything, but his friends say he’s in love and that the feelings are mutual.”

It seems this dynamic duo is in it for the long haul. “Minka has finally found her Prince Charming” in Trevor, the insider exclusively gushed. “They’re a perfect match.”

