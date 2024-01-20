Kelly Clarkson has proven once again that she can look amazing in any outfit, from casual streetwear to evening attire. The American Idol alum showed off her slim figure in a T-shirt and jeans look that left fans in awe.

Kelly, 41, took to Instagram on Friday, January 19, to share a video promoting a popcorn brand. Her recent weight loss was on full display in the clip, as she sported a graphic short-sleeved T-shirt from the rock band Talking Heads, which was tucked into a pair of black high-waisted flare jeans. She finished off the look with a black belt, a long gold chain necklace and gold hoop earrings. Her hair was swept up into a ponytail with a yellow hair tie, and her bangs rested neatly across her forehead.

Fans flooded the comments to shower Kelly with compliments. “Lookin’ good Ms. Clarkson!” one fan wrote, while another user added, “Kelly, you look amazing!!”

Other fans asked for the “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker’s weight loss secrets. While there has been a buzz surrounding Kelly’s new figure since the summer of 2023, she only recently opened up about how she managed to shed more than 40 pounds.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” Kelly told People in an interview on January 3. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

In terms of dieting, Kelly said she “eats a healthy mix,” but she credited her weight loss to “listening to [her] doctor.”

“A couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway,” she concluded. “I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

Kelly’s weight loss journey dates back to 2006, when she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder and a thyroid problem. She took medication for the issues but eventually stopped and made lifestyle changes instead.

Kelly Clarkson/Instagram

Kelly’s pregnancies with her kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander — whom she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock — contributed to her weight fluctuation over the years. However, in 2018, she revealed that a book about lectin-free diets written by Dr. Steven Gundry, called The Plant Paradox, helped her shed 37 pounds.

“I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book,” she told Extra at the time.

Of course, there have been rumors that Kelly took Ozempic — the type 2 diabetes drug that is often prescribed off-label for weight loss — to get her slim figure last year. However, a source exclusively told Life & Style in October 2023 that this was not true.

“She’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She’s cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she’s added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine. She’s lost about 40 pounds. She feels amazing,” the insider said, noting that the “Stronger” singer gained weight during her divorce from Brandon, 47, but then worked it off.

Though Kelly initially kept quiet about her weight loss this time around, she became more open about the subject toward the end of 2023. She’s gotten candid about the struggles of shopping with a new body and the tighter outfits she’s wearing these days. She’s also joked about everyone talking about her weight loss.

“It turns out I’m sexier in New York,” she told guest star Jon Cryer on her talk show on January 10, referring to her move from Los Angeles to New York last year. “I was just making a joke because everyone’s talking about [it]. Turns out I was a dog in L.A. I was just kidding. I’m totally kidding!”