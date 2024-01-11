Kelly Clarkson joked about all of the chatter surrounding her weight loss during the Wednesday, January 10 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The talk show host, 41, was interviewing Jon Cryer and asked him what it was like living in New York City after growing up there. “It’s so different now,” the actor, 58, admitted. “Although, interestingly, my wife says that I’m sexier in New York.”

Kelly responded, “Well, if you’re dressing like this, sir! Hey, it turns out I’m sexier in New York!” As the audience cheered, Kelly cracked up and began waving her arms around while mouthing, “I’m just kidding!”

She explained, “I was just making a joke because everyone’s talking about [it]. Turns out I was a dog in L.A. I was just kidding. I’m totally kidding!”

The American Idol winner moved to New York in 2023 after her talk show relocated to the east coast. The move came following Kelly’s divorce from Brandon Blackstock, which was finalized in March 2022.

Since season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered in September 2023, fans have been buzzing about the singer’s weight loss. In an interview with People, which was published on January 3, she admitted that moving to the Big Apple helped her shed the pounds.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” Kelly, who shares two kids with her ex-husband, explained. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

While she didn’t specify what goes into her diet, she revealed that she “eats a healthy mix” of foods and admitted that “listening to [her] doctor” has been vital. “A couple years I didn’t,” she shared. “And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat – sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

Kelly previously used Dr. Stephen Gundry’s book The Plant Paradox to lose weight after she gave birth to her second child in 2016. “It’s basically about how we cook our food,” she explained in 2018. “Non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic.” In a separate interview, she added, “It’s the same stuff you eat, I just use different ingredients. Even fried chicken – I use cassava flour, tapioca or almond flour, and you use non-hormone chicken. And honestly, I’m going to be real with you: It’s really expensive to do.”

In November 2023, Kelly opened up about the downside to her weight loss. “I don’t fit into [my clothes]!” she said. “I love losing weight. But jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard when you have a butt and, like, a smaller waist.”