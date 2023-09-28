Fans noticed Kelly Clarkson‘s slimmed down figure as she embarked on a promotional tour for the deluxe version of her album Chemistry, which dropped on September 22, 2023. While her weight has fluctuated over the years, the singer flaunted a trimmer figure during high-profile appearances at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and the Today show. Kelly has explained how she’s lost weight and why she dramatically changed her diet.

How Did Kelly Clarkson Lose Weight?

Kelly had an initial slim-down in 2018 when she lost 40 pounds. At the time, she credited Dr. Steven R. Gundry’s book, The Plant Paradox, for changing the way she ate. “It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic,” she told Extra, adding that she did it for medical reasons.

“I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had, and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book,” she explained to the outlet.

During an appearance on NBC’s Today that year, Kelly told host Hoda Kotb, “It’s the same stuff you eat — I just use different ingredients. Even like fried chicken — I use cassava flour, tapioca, or almond flour, and you use non-hormone chicken,” adding, “And honestly, I’m going to be real with you: It’s really expensive to do.”

Did Kelly Clarkson Use Diet Pills?

In May 2019, Kelly shot down rumors that she kept her trimmer figure due to other means than what she had previously revealed, reiterating that she changed the type of ingredients in the foods she ate.

“Other fake news that’s going around about me is that I’ve been taking weird pills 4 weight loss or doing weird fad diets. All of this is not true. I ain’t got time 4 all that. I eat the same stuff I always have. It’s all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients,” she declared in a tweet.

Did Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Play a Part in Her Weight Loss?

While Kelly has not addressed the topic directly, she seemingly lost weight after her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was finalized in 2022. She put that chapter of her life behind her and got back to work as a performer with her Las Vegas residency, Chemistry…an Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson, which kicked off on July 28, 2023, at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theater. High energy performances have likely helped the artist maintain her figure.

Does Kelly Clarkson Work Out?

Kelly claimed that exercise wasn’t part of her weight loss in 2018. “I’m not working out! I think people think I’m working out and I’m like, ‘Don’t think I’m going to come play some sport!’ … Literally, I haven’t worked out at all!” she told Extra while discussing her eating habits.

However, the Grammy winner is getting her steps in after moving her daytime talk show to New York for the 2023 season. She revealed a way she was able to burn calories without hitting the gym during a “8 Questions Before 8 a.m.” segment for Today on September 21. “The most exciting thing — it’s going to sound silly — is the walking,” Kelly explained about life in the Big Apple, adding, “In L.A. you drive everywhere. In Texas, you drive everywhere.”