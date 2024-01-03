Fans have asked, and she’s ready to tell. Kelly Clarkson has finally shared her weight transformation secrets after she lost 40 pounds in 2023.

In a cover story for People published on Wednesday, January 3, the talk show host revealed that moving to New York City — which she did last year to be closer to her family — has helped her get more exercise because she’s constantly walking around the city.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” Kelly, 41, shared. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

As for her diet, Kelly said she “eats a healthy mix.” For the most part, she credits her weight loss to “listening to [her] doctor.”

“A couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway,” the American Idol alum concluded. “I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

Kelly has been on a weight loss journey for several years, dating back to 2006 when she was diagnosed with a thyroid problem and autoimmune disorder. She took medication for a while but eventually stopped and made lifestyle changes instead.

Kelly’s pregnancies with her kids, River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, made her weight fluctuate over the years. However, she shed 37 pounds in 2018 and revealed that it was a result of Dr. Steven Gundry’s book, The Plant Paradox, which discusses a lectin-free diet.

“I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book,” she told Extra at the time.

After her divorce from Brandon, 47, was finalized in March 2022, fans noticed Kelly losing weight once again. By September 2023, the changes to her figure were hard to ignore, and fans began to ask for her secrets every day. Some accused her of taking Ozempic, the type 2 diabetes drug often used for weight loss. However, a source exclusively told Life & Style in October that this was not the case.

“She’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She’s cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she’s added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine. She’s lost about 40 pounds. She feels amazing,” the insider said, noting that the “Stronger” hitmaker gained weight during her divorce but then worked it off.

While Kelly has remained mostly quiet on her weight loss until this point, instead showing it off in stylish outfits every day, she has joked about her thinner body. During a November 2023 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she admitted to guests Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush that she “loves losing weight” but struggles to find jeans that fit.

“Jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard when you have a butt and like, a smaller waist,” she said, “This is a first-world problem, I realize. And it’s a great problem.”