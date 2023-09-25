It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly two decades since Kelly Clarkson beat out Justin Guarini as the first-ever winner of American Idol!
Of course, the “Miss Independent” singer has come a long way since then. Not only has she gone on to make tremendous strides in her career — she’s won three Grammys and been nominated for 15 — but she’s also a wonderful mother to two beautiful children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock and an amazing TV show host. Oh, and clearly everyone’s favorite coach on NBC’s The Voice. Sorry, Blake Shelton!
Scroll through the gallery below to see Kelly Clarkson’s total transformation over the years.
Kelly was rocking some serious highlights at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2002.
2 of 26
2003
America’s sweetheart? Never heard of her! Shortly after winning American Idol, Kelly sexed up her girl next door look.
3 of 26
2004
At only 22 years old, Kelly knew exactly how to rock a red carpet event.
4 of 26
2005
Kelly debuted an edgier look in 2005.
5 of 26
2006
The “Stronger” singer wowed in a strapless black accordion gown at the Brit Awards in 2006.
6 of 26
2007
Kelly showed off a new blonde hairstyle while rocking a strapless white gown at an event in 2007.
7 of 26
2008
Her short hair phase didn’t last too long, though. By the following year, she was back to her shoulder-length ‘do.
8 of 26
2009
In 2009, Kelly shocked fans by stepping out as a redhead!
9 of 26
2010
Kelly has always been all about showing off her amazing figure!
10 of 26
2011
2011 was definitely an edgier year for Kelly both style and music-wise. She released her hit album Stronger and it quickly became the go-to record of badass women everywhere. TBH, it still is.
11 of 26
2012
At the beginning of 2012, Kelly opened up about her diet and exercise and fluctuating weight. “It’s just trying to eat a little better and work out a little more. But no matter what size I am I love performing no matter how big or little I am! I feel good,” she explained to Us Weekly at the time.
12 of 26
2013
By 2013, Kelly was looking happier than ever. It’s also the year she married Brandon.
“Kelly’s always said she was happy at any weight, even at her biggest, but in reality, she was hiding her pain,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “The weight gain and fatigue of the last several years plus two tough pregnancies really took a toll on her physical and mental state. She wasn’t happy at all.”
19 of 26
2018
The “Behind These Hazel Eyes” artist stunned in a body-hugging LBD while performing in 2018.
20 of 26
2018
Kelly wowed in a black long sleeve gown while posing on the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
21 of 26
2019
In April 2019, she stepped out to perform at CinemaCon in Las Vegas wearing a colorful, form-fitting dress.
22 of 26
2020
Kelly looked amazing in all black during the Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in February 2020. What a fashionista!
23 of 26
2021
In March 2021, Kelly returned for season 20 of The Voice — and unsurprisingly, looked amazing in all of the promotional photos.
24 of 26
2022
The daytime talk show host was beaming as she was honored with her very own star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood in September 2022.
25 of 26
2022
Kelly was all smiles as she showed off her trim waist while performing with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce at the 56th Annual CMA Awards held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in November 2022.
26 of 26
2023
Kelly showed off her incredible 40-pound weight loss at her iHeartRadio Music Festival performance in September 2023.