Kelly Clarkson underwent very noticeable weight loss over the summer of 2023, and by the time she hit the promotional trail for her deluxe reissue of her album Chemistry on September 22, fans were blown away by her suddenly sexy fashion.

The Grammy winner began wearing body-hugging outfits that flattered her new figure, even flaunting her legs in thigh high boots and lace leggings in one of her most daring looks ever at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Kelly is clearly feeling herself after her body transformation, and her style has evolved as a result.

Scroll down to see photos of Kelly’s most incredible outfits since her weight loss.