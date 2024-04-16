Katy Perry nearly gave American Idol viewers quite a show when her top snapped off during a live season 22 episode. The singer gave a behind-the-scenes look at the saga on social media after the Monday, April 15, taping.

“My top broke are you watching,” Katy, 39, wrote on X, along with a photo of three people trying to fasten the ensemble. In a second image, the “Roar” hitmaker held a pillow up in front of her chest and revealed, “Broke again.”

There was also a video that gave more insight into what went down. “I need my top to stay on,” Katy told the camera, as handlers fussed with the back of her shirt. “If it’s not fixed, this show is gonna get more than it wanted.”

Fellow judge Luke Bryan took one of the tools and jumped up to help. “I got this,” he assured Katy. However, when he took a look at her complicated shirt, he changed his mind. “Never mind,” the country singer, 47, decided.

Katy’s social media video then flashed forward to the footage that actually aired during the episode, which showed her holding her shirt up after one contestant’s performance. “That song broke my top off!” she gushed. As she sunk down to hide herself beneath the judges’ table, Luke joked, “Ratings! Here we come, ratings!” and Lionel Richie added, “I love ratings.”

The Grammy nominee previously suffered another American Idol wardrobe malfunction during the April 1 episode. She revealed on social media that the dress she was wearing was so tight that she couldn’t get it off. “We can cut it off,” someone told Katy. That wasn’t a helpful response for the “Daisies” singer, though, as she replied, “You can’t just cut Bottega!”

She reiterated this in the caption, adding, “We’ve been cutting kids on #idol but you can’t cut Bottega.”

After seven seasons as a judge on the singing competition show, Katy announced earlier this year that she would be stepping away once season 22 ends. “I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music,” she explained. However, she didn’t shut down the possibility of returning in the future. “Maybe I’ll come back if they’ll have me one day,” she added.

Luke and Lionel, 74, have not announced their plans for the future yet. Season 22 will conclude with a finale episode on May 19.