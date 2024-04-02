Katy Perry Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on American Idol

Katy Perry seemingly had a hilarious wardrobe malfunction backstage at American Idol, where her red dress was so tight she was unable to take it off.

“I can’t get this dress off,” Katy, 39, said while sitting in a chair as her red frock clung tightly to her body, especially in the torso and chest, in an Instagram Reel video she shared on Monday, April 1.

“Well, we can cut if off,” someone off camera was ​heard telling the “Daisies” singer. Being the fashion lover that she is, Katy sighed and replied, “You can’t just cut Bottega.”

It’s unclear if ​her zipper was stuck or why the AI judge couldn’t get out of her gorgeous red dress. She was ​camera-ready with full makeup and matching red lipstick, while wearing her hair pulled back in a long, straight ponytail.

“We’ve been cutting kids on #idol but you can’t cut Bottega,” Katy captioned the video, while including a sad faced emoji and a pair of scissors.

Fans and celebrity friends got a kick out of the Grammy nominee’s situation. “I’m dead,” hairstylist to the stars Chris Appleton wrote in the comments, while others agreed with Katy’s sentiment about how she couldn’t destroy her dress. “Cutting Bottega is crazy tbh…” one fan wrote, while another added, “You def can’t,” about taking a scissors to a design by the high-end Italian label.

While Katy couldn’t get out of her American Idol outfit, she wouldn’t have had that problem with the one she wore on the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1.

The “California Gurls” songstress showed off her incredible figure by wearing a black bra and panties underneath a black fishnet coverup with red bows tied on the sides. It was completely see-through and one of Katy’s most daring red carpet looks ever.

Several fans thought the outfit signaled her return to being a pop music superstar after taking time away from music to focus on American Idol and her daughter Daisy, 3, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

“Pop star energy back, we missed you Katy Perry,” one fan wrote on X next to a photo of the “Roar” singer in her racy outfit. “My GOODNESS imagine telling a katycat in 2020 that this is going to be KATY PERRY in future for her BIG COMBACK…I’d FAINT,” another added about her look.

“Obsessed with this marketing idea of the Katy Perry red carpet renaissance before she announces anything,” one person noted. Several thought her outfit signaled a new era in music for Katy, who announced during a February 11 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she was likely leaving Idol after the current season 22.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat,” she explained.

Katy hasn’t released a major studio album since 2020’s Smile, and fans have eagerly been awaiting a new LP of original music from the “Firework” hitmaker.