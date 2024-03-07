Your account
Katy Perry Flaunts Thong in 2-Piece Dress

Getty Images (2)

Katy Perry Flaunts Thong and Back Tattoo in 2-Piece Dress at Billboard Women in Music [Photos]

Fashion & Beauty
Mar 7, 2024 1:37 pm·
By
Picture

Katy Perry put her backside on display at the Billboard Women in Music event on Wednesday, March 6, wearing a two-piece outfit with a skirt that laced up the back. It displayed a black string thong and part of Katy’s bare backside in cheeky photos.

The “Roar” singer, 39, smiled and posed as she also showed off a flesh-toned prosthetic butterfly tattoo on her lower back. Katy credited special effects makeup artist Hugo Villasenor in photos of her look posted to her Instagram page.

Katy’s outfit from the front was just as sexy, as she bared part of her abs in the strapless red corset top with a slight peplum, while the sides of the thong were visible over her hips. The back of the top featured the same lace-up pattern as the skirt, as the American Idol judge was feeling herself!

Picture