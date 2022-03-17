The Kardashian-Jenner Women Love Posing in Thong Underwear and Bikinis: Photos of Kim, Kourtney and More!

Getting cheeky! The Kardashian-Jenner women, including Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, aren’t shy when it comes to posing in thong underwear and bikinis.

In fact, just ahead of Valentine’s Day 2022, Kim’s hugely popular shapewear line, Skims, released a micro-thong that the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star described as “a clit cover.” Well … that’s one way to push product!

Being the dedicated businesswoman she is, Kim modeled the micro-thong for her Instagram Stories. The mother of four, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicao and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, didn’t showcase the backside of the design, but the front was certainly tiny.

Although Kim sells thongs, it’s safe to say Kourtney is actually the biggest thong advocate in the famous family! Ever since the Poosh.com founder started dating fiancé Travis Barker, she’s been posting more butt photos than ever.

The mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, doesn’t hide the fact that she and the Blink-182 drummer have a lot of sexual chemistry.

“When Kim and I each turned 40, we got all these text messages from our grandmother and our cousin and people over 40. They were like, ‘You’re going to have the best sex of your life. You’re going to be in the best place in your life,” Kourtney recalled during a Vogue interview published in February 2022.

Not only did the E! alum brag about her sex life in Vogue, but she also shared the except to her Instagram Story with the caption, “OH YES.”

After going public with their romance in February 2021, Travis proposed to Kourtney in October of that year. The music producer popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by candles and red roses.

Based on the trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians, fans will get to see footage of the romantic affair — and of course, plenty of #Kravis PDA along the way.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the Kardashian-Jenner women wearing thong underwear and bikinis.