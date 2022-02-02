When Kim Kardashian told her fans that she was going to be modeling some of her new Skims Valentine’s Day items, she went for the sexiest set possible! The entrepreneur showed off her famed curves with the smallest micro-thong in her collection, which barely covered up her private parts!

Kim, 41, confidently wore the tiny thong in several videos via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 2, which featured just a small patch of fabric covering her crotch, While she didn’t turn and model how tiny the backside of the thong was, the item on her website showed that it was made up of just a G-string on the backside with no extra fabric.

The entrepreneur was clearly feeling herself, tossing her hair to the side in one video, while swerving her hip and bending her knee in another to give a look at how the garment managed to move without a wardrobe malfunction. In 2021 when Kim debuted the product, she described it as, “[It’s] basically a clit cover, that’s all it really covers.”

The “Fits Everybody Micro-Thong” has turned out to be a major hit among Skims customers, as the $14 item on the company’s website is sold out in all nine hues in sizes small through extra-large, with only micro-thongs in sizes 2X through 4X remaining in stock. But soon, there will be red and pink ones available for Valentine’s Day purchases.

Perhaps Kim decided to show off the product herself after she saw how fans went wild in 2021 when sister Kendall Jenner modeled the barely-there undies in red for the Skims Valentine’s Day campaign. One follower shared Kendall’s mirror selfie showing off her long, lean body barely covered with the micro-thong and gushed, “I got 99 problems and looking like Kendall Jenner would solve all of them.”

For Valentine’s Day 2022, it appears Kim’s taking over when it comes to showing off her sexy micro-thong collection! It will surely be a hit with her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, who is likely going to get to see the item up close and personal.